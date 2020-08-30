Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Angela Marie (Morano) Noble was born on August 26, 1973, in Tacoma, Washington. Angie passed away on August 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones, after a courageous six-year battle with cancer.
Angie graduated from A.C. Davis High School and Central Washington University, Ellensburg. Angie worked with the Yakima Parks Department as a lifeguard for several years and she worked at Tieton Veterinary Clinic as a vet tech. These past years she has been a first-grade teacher at Toppenish Elementary School.
Angie brought life and positive energy to all she encountered. She was sweet and caring. Her greatest joy was being a mother to son Asher. Angie and husband Aaron delighted in planning family outings and adventures together. Angie enjoyed time with her niece and nephews and gatherings with her family. She will be missed terribly but her love and kindness will always be remembered.
Angie is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Wayne and Joyce Garber, paternal grandparents Michael and Helen Morano, and stepmother Kay Connor Morano.
She is survived by her husband Aaron and son Asher, her parents Michael Morano and Julie Hill, stepfather Greg Hill, siblings Jeff Hill (Edie), Kristen Charlet, Ryan Connor, and Molly Morano, mother in law Jeanne Noble, niece and nephews, aunts and uncles and many friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Angie on Facebook Live on September 6, 2020, at 11:00 am. Invitations will be sent to friends and family via Facebook. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
