Angela Ann Ahola Anthony, 55, of Yakima, WA, passed away January 17, 2022 after a valiant battle with Covid. Angela was born June 16, 1966 to Mark and Linda Ahola in Vancouver, WA. After graduating from Prairie High School in 1984, she attended Yakima Valley Community College, receiving her Associate in Business. She continued her education at Western Governors University where she received her Bachelors and Masters in Accounting.
She began her working career in Vancouver, WA, eventually creating AAA Bookkeeping, which she operated while raising her two beautiful daughters. Angela worked for Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, WA. She served as a secretary for both the Flying H Boys Youth Ranch and Calvary Chapel, both in Washington State. Angela relocated to Yakima, WA in 2010. She worked in the business office for Memorial Hospice and Home Care. Angela completed her working career at Yakima Valley College. She was hired as the Grants and Contracts Manager before accepting the position of Director of Accounting and Business Services.
Angela met Michael Anthony her senior year in high school. On July 26, 1986 Angela married Michael at Cupids Chapel of Love in Reno, NV. They have two incredible girls, Alicia and Heather. Angela and Michael have two granddaughters and two grandsons. Family was incredibly important to Angela. She was a dedicated mother, wife, and daughter who effortlessly balanced her work and home life.
Angela became a born-again Christian at an early age, always anticipating a glorious future. She served as a Sunday School teacher for numerous churches, a missionary at the Flying H Boys Youth Ranch, and in her everyday walk.
Angela loved spending time with her grandkids, whom she adored. She loved getting funny videos from her daughters about any event. She loved fishing whether the catch was small or large. She loved traveling with Michael, in their motor home, having just completed a second trip to Zion National Forest and Bryce Canyon two months prior. She loved visiting, talking, and video chatting with her parents with an anticipation of one day joining them in Montana. She loved sitting in the hot tub, reading, and watching the hummingbirds claim their territory around her estate. Angela loved her dear friends and she loved Jesus Christ for whom she devoted her life to.
Angela is survived by her husband Michael, her children Alicia and Heather, her grandchildren Anna, Ben, Nathan, and Linda. She is also survived by her parents Mark and Linda Ahola, her brother Brandon, sister Yvette and grandfather Marion Wambach.
She is preceded by her brother Adam Ahola, her grandparents Al and Ruth Ahola, and her grandmother Mary Wambach. Angela is also preceded by her mother-in-law Barbara Anthony Ballweber, her father-in-law Skip Ballweber, and her father-in-law Barney Anthony.
A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Wiley Union Church, 2711 Wiley Rd., Yakima, WA 98903. A lunch will be catered at noon with cake following the service. If you would like to make a flower donation, you can donate on everloved.com under Angela Ahola Anthony. A video tribute can be viewed at brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Bless you all for your prayers, support, and friendship.
