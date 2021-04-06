Valley Hills Funeral Home
It is with great sorrow that the family of Angel Valero announces his passing on April 1st, 2021 at the age of 67.
Angel was born in Huron, California on June 23, 1953 and was one of eight children. He graduated from Alisal High School and soon after joined the Air Force. It was during this time he met his wife and forever love of his life, Virginia. Angel and Virginia spent 43 wonderful years together watching their family grow.
Angel proudly served his country in the Air Force and Army. In 2009 he retired from the Army after tours in Desert Storm and Operation Iraq Freedom. Not long after his military retirement Angel also retired from his long-time employment with Alliant Communications.
Angel is survived by his wife Virginia and his brothers and sisters in California. His legacy lives on through his eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother Felipa Valero and daughter Christina Vasquez. Angel was a devoted husband, cherished grandfather and great friend to all of those who were lucky enough to meet him.
Visitation will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home (2600 Business Lane) on Thursday, April 8th from 11 am to 7 pm. On April 9th, Angel will be honored with a horse-drawn caisson. The procession is scheduled to leave Valley Hills at 10 am and arrive for graveside at Tahoma Cemetery with full military honors at 11 am. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
