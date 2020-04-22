Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Angel Marie Zamarron was born on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 12:44 a.m. to parents Noe and Ariel Zamarron Jr. at the University of Washington Medical Center of Seattle. She weighed 1 pound, 1 ounce and was 11.5 inches long. Angel was in mommy’s womb for 21 weeks and 6 days, before God called her home. Angel listened as mommy and daddy sang her songs, read the Bible, and shared funny stories about her grandparents, tios, and tias. Angel experienced hugs and kisses from her mommy and daddy and being told “I love you” over and over again. Angel is deeply loved by her mommy and daddy, her grandparents, great-grandparents, her tios and tias, her cousins and many others. Angel will always remain her parents’ precious baby girl, and they will hold her again in heaven one day. Family service will be held at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA with burial to follow at the Outlook Cemetery. Those wishing to sign Angel Marie’s memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
