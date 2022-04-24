Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Andy Steve Cingle III passed away April 9, 2022 at home in Yakima, Washington with family, after nearly 8 years battling kidney cancer. Steve was born June 24, 1951, at the Madigan Army Medical Center, at Fort Lewis, Piece County, Washington, to Julia Mendoza-Cingle and Andy Steve Cingle, Jr. He only weighed 4 pounds, 1 ounce and was baptized and given last rites due to being so small. Steve moved to Yakima, Washington with the rest of his family around 1954 as Dad Cingle was transferred to the Yakima Firing Center (now Yakima Training Center). Steve attended schools in Yakima, including A.C. Davis High School, where he met Julia in Choir and becoming the closest of friends before he joined the US Marine Corps in 1968.
Steve made the Marine Corps his lifelong profession, spending more than 23 years reporting for active duty, and another 7 years as a reservist. During his enlistment, he travelled all over the United States. He also did several tours overseas, including tours in Vietnam and Okinawa. Steve fully retired at the rank of Master Sergeant.
Steve married Julia Ann Lidke in 1981 and made his best friend his wife and then some. They spent their married life raising all their children the best they could, considering the numerous separations that came with his enlistment, yet the ability of taking his family along with him to each of his domestic orders provided a very diverse experience for each of them. Through it all, Steve did his best to show he loved them all.
Steve loved to hunt, fish, camp and dance and loved animals. He began hunting deer/elk and fishing as a young boy with his father in the mountains of Washington state. He shared this love of the outdoors with his family as can be fully accounted from the many stories and memories the family has and have shared over the years.
Music was another of the things shared with the family and it provided a common ground for all to enjoy. If there was music playing, there was dancing within the house.
Steve always had one pet or another, whether it was a dog or a cat, a few rabbits, he even had a couple of ferrets, too. The companions that stood out to Steve over the years, were his Alaskan Wolf named Phantom, who was thought to have fallen in love with a coyote where you can still hear the howl of the family he went in search of on Konnowac Pass. And of course, his Lady dog, who patiently waited in a gas station parking lot for some time, when the head count in the vehicle found she was not there. After moving to the house in Terrace Heights, several more dogs and cats became part of the family, however, all but Zack, P-nutz, and Odie, are waiting for him.
Steve is preceded in death by his father, Andy Steve Cingle, Jr., his mother, Julia Marta Mendoza Cingle, his sisters Linda Harris (WA) and Gloria Segarra (OR), stepmom, Patricia Ross-Cingle, his stepbrother Mark Ross, brother-in-law, Victor Valicoff and sister-in-law, Nancy Valicoff (all of Yakima). He is survived by his best friend, soul mate and wife, Julia Ann Lidke (Crickett) Cingle; sister, Mary Wooten of Tacoma, brother, Michael Cingle of Yakima; children; RayAnn M. (Rhonda) Cingle of Oregon, Victoria (Markus) Clausing and Hunter S. Cingle of Yakima, Andy S Cingle, IV (CA), Wayne M. Cingle (WA), Trieste Cingle (WA), Christina Cingle (WA), grandchildren, Michael (Emmie) Clausing of Yakima; Madison Watts (CO); and Alexis (Konnor) Durand of Yakima; several nieces and nephews including Andy Albin (WA) and Donna (Michael) Maywhort (ID), stepsisters, Michele Stickley (John) of Grandview, Robin Granger of Yakima, and Bonnie (Jim) Mower (MT); stepbrothers, Burt (Chris) Ross of Selah and Barry (Paulette) Ross of Plymouth.
Services will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Friday, April 29th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Yakima Humane Society or Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
