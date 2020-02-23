Keith & Keith Funeral Home
On February 19, 2020, the world lost one of its greatest characters, Andy Murray. To many he was Andy, to those he grew up with he was Duke, to a small few of us he was Dad or Grandpa Yakima, but to everyone he was the Chief. The Chief was born on March 30th, in a year he wouldn’t want mentioned, to Andrew and Catherine Murray in Boston, MA. Growing up with Irish immigrant parents, a spunky younger brother, Mo, and two sisters, Margaret and Maureen, whom he adored, Andy developed a strong work ethic that served him well throughout his life. Always the adventurer at heart, Andy joined the Marines at 17 to serve his country in Korea.
Upon returning from Korea, he started the next great adventure of his life – fatherhood. Andy took great pride in his first four children, Andrea, Carole, Paul and Steve. On May 17, 1975, Andy married the love of his life, Mary Anne Hawkins. Andy went on to have two children with Mary Anne, Kelly and Cole. Along with his relationship with Mary Anne, his children were what he deemed his greatest accomplishment. He spent countless hours coaching sports, attending school functions and engraining in his six kids that they could do whatever they put their minds to. As a father and husband, he was second to none.
In addition to being a great father and husband, Andy had a strong business mind and enjoyed a career in sales and marketing. His most treasured career choice was starting a food brokerage company with his son, Steve and friend, Jack. Andy loved his work and though he retired at 75, he never lost his passion for business.
His family and friends rest easy knowing that he is now able to catch up with his best friend, Ed Reinhart, at the swankiest Irish Pub in the sky. As he would have said, he left early to get a good seat…
The loved ones he left behind include countless friends and family, his wife, Mary Anne, his children Andrea, Carole, Paul, Steve, Kelly, and Cole, his sisters Maureen and Margaret, and his grandchildren, Jonathan, Ryan, Sean, Mary Alice, Brian, Erin and AJ and of course, his dog Ava.
Andy’s funeral will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral on February 25, 2019 at 10 am. It will be followed by a celebration of life at the Yakima Country Club. In lieu of flowers, Andy would have loved donations to the Yakima Humane Society (106 S. 6th Ave., Yakima, WA 98902).
