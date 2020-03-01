On Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020, Andrew Vento, loving husband and father of 5 passed away at the age of 74.
Andrew was born on June 7, 1945 in Pahala, Hawaii. He attended Honoka’a schools. He moved with his father and sister at the age of 12 to the Philippines; he returned to Hawaii at the age of 19. He married his first wife, Lousia Yamauchi and had 3 sons, Andrew Dewayne, Michael and Kuenekina Oliwiela (Paul). He enlisted into the army at the age of 34, serving 5 ½ years. He served overseas in South Korea, where he met his 2nd wife, Kwi Nam. They married in 1982 and were married for 37 ½ years. They had one daughter, Amae Lyn, and one son, Julian.
Andrew loved to work in his large garden. He was a master at growing everything. He was a great cook, always cooking up his own recipes. He enjoyed being an Uber driver for his twin grandsons, Jacob and Joshua. He was a great man, always smiling, and made friends everywhere he went.
Andrew was preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice Akazawa (Delatorre), his father Pedro Vento, and half-sister, Virginia Leaver. He is survived by his wife, Kwi Nam, his children, Andrew Dewayne Vento, Michael Vento, Kuenekina Oliwiela, Amae (Shane) Merrill, and Julian Vento, 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, his sister, Amelia (Gerald) Evans, and Aresinia Uganiza and half brother Ronald Marquez.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 14, 2020 at Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church at 11:00 am. Casual dress. Lunch will follow the service. Donations can be sent to 11929 Wide Hollow Road, Yakima, WA 98908.
