Andrew Thomas Hinson

Andy was born on March 26, 1976 in Yakima, WA and passed away peacefully in Seattle, WA on May 20, 2021. Andy (Drew) was raised in Puyallup and was living in Buckley, WA.
Andy is survived by his pride and joy, daughter, MacKenzie Ann Hinson (Buckley), friend and former spouse Erica Oxley; mother and stepfather Sharon (Delp) and Dennis Eskeli (Grapeview, WA); father and stepmother Tom and Jno Hinson (Yakima); brothers, Adam Eskeli (Tacoma), Zachary Hinson (Yakima) and stepsister Denise Wolden (Duluth, MN); grandfather Joe Hinson (Yakima) and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Andy was preceded in death by brother Matthew Hinson (Yakima), grandparents Don and AnnaLeah Delp (Zillah) and Willa Hinson (Yakima).
Andy graduated from Rogers High School, Puyallup, in 1994 and Central Washington University in 2000.
Andy received his greatest joy watching MacKenzie play sports and growing into the lovely young woman she has become. He enjoyed being the pit master of the BBQ, testing his recipes on all that were willing. He loved hunting and fishing with family and friends and playing baseball at Rogers and CWU. He loved playing hockey (SnoKing) and was selected by the Portland Winterhawks in the 1991 Bantam draft.
Andy was a East Pierce Fire and Rescue employee from 2006 until his retirement in 2019, participating on the Wildland and Hazmat Teams. Wildland being his true calling. Also participating with the NW Firefighter Hockey Club in the World Police & Fire Games, bringing home a silver metal in 2015.
Andy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A Celebration of Life will be held mid summer in Buckley to honor Andy’s life.
