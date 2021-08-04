Andrew David Stanley Bensch, 57, of Granite Falls, Washington passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the age of 57. Andy was preceded by his parents Herbert Bensch and Grace Adams and his brother Joseph Bensch. Andy will be well remembered with fondness and love by all of his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and in-laws and many people who had the special opportunity of having his kind, warm friendship. Andy was born April 27, 1964, in Yakima, Washington, where, after finishing school, he entered the work world backed by good Christian ethic of diligence to give his best to all work he was given from factory worker to a mechanic, in a warehouse and eventually as a skilled union construction laborer. Andy enjoyed playing guitar and for fun sometimes dashed down a melodic song or two. He loved hikes in the hills and mountains, taking much pleasure and solace with God’s green growing, water blued, wide open church cathedral spaces, trails, lakes and waterways; sometimes fishing and other times panning for gold… But it must be said the best gold that was found by us all was in his calm quiet manner… those precious moments of time that he blessed us all with his good company and willing hands.
On Sunday, August 8th, 2021, 5 P.M., a funeral service attended by close family and friends will be followed by a celebration of Andy’s life at 16625 104th Avenue N.E., in Bothell, Washington.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In