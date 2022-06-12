Andrew David Koch, Sr. was born in Hardin, Montana on March 27, 1949. He passed away on June 5, 2022.
Andy lived most of his life in the Yakima Valley. He was a beloved big brother to 3 sisters, Sandi Schmitt, Kandy Ingersoll, and Pam Bergeron. He was also a surrogate big brother to his cousin Roy Crittenden. He had a long history of farming starting as a young child. Many fields of corn, orchards, and acres of hay were worked by Andy and his cousin Roy.
Andy always enjoyed history and loved learning about other cultures and people. From the time he was a teenager he loved reading and learning about the Native American culture. He opened Wapato Pawn & Trade in 1983. His business grew to include a large bead store, and he truly loved his customers. His customers became like family, and he was honored and proud to be able to provide products his customers needed. He had immense respect for the Native Americans, and for all cultures. He missed being in the store when he became sick, and was so grateful to have Araceli, Maria, and Bill to keep it going. He missed seeing his friends and customers every day -- Andy and his family want to extend their gratitude to the customers and friends who called and wished him well. That meant so much to him.
Andy enjoyed traveling and felt very lucky to have had the opportunity to live in Africa for 2 years. He also had friends he considered family in Germany, and loved to go visit them when he had the opportunity. Andy also enjoyed traveling to Montana to visit relatives, and took a couple of very special trips to Montana and Yellowstone Park with his son A.J. and granddaughter Dezie.
Andy's favorite hobbies were fishing and gardening. He and his friends Bill Sturm and Justin Sturm spent many hours on a fishing boat. He loved to go fishing in Oregon with his sister Kandy and brother-in-law Claude also. He loved living out of town where he could have fruit trees and vegetable gardens. He would spend hours working outside. He and his friend Robert Crisel would spend time working together outside and talking about planting and growing, etc. When he and his wife Sally moved into town, Andy would love to go visit his sister Kandy to help her prune her fruit trees. He also loved when his sister Sandi would come visit him and make her special fried chicken or pico de gallo. And when Dezie, Liam, and Drew (his namesake) came to visit, he loved to watch them play in the back yard -- he loved to sit and watch Drew chase bubbles or run through the sprinklers. He loved spending time with his family and friends! His children, step-children, and grandchildren meant the world to him!
Andy is survived by his devoted wife Sally, of Yakima; son Andrew Koch, Jr. (A.J.) and wife Julianne, of Bonny Lake; son Neil Koch of Daytona Beach, Florida; step-son Brian O'Connor and Jody, of Yakima; step-daughter Erin Elkins and husband Brent, of Yakima; step-son Forrest Wilson III of Goldendale; sister Sandi Schmitt of Olympia; sister Kandy Ingersoll and her husband Claude, of Zillah; numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.
Andy is preceded in death by his parents Elmore Koch and Dorothy Koch, and by his beloved sister Pamela Bergeron.
Andy was loved by many, and will be missed by many. Andy and his family would also like to extend their gratitude to the staff at North Star Lodge. They were extremely caring and supportive through Andy's illness, and always available if we had questions or problems. We are forever grateful.
A memorial service for Andy will be held on June 23rd at 11:00 am at Keith & Keith funeral home in Yakima. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW).
