Andrew Carl Eversole, 30, died peacefully in his sleep on September 25th, 2021, due to an underlying heart condition. Andrew was born in Yakima, WA on September 10th, 1991 to Jason and Stephanie (Hollowell) Eversole. He was raised in Yakima until the age of 10, at which point his family moved and eventually settled in Gig Harbor, WA.
Andrew was the oldest of four boys and naturally assumed the role of concerned older brother from a very early age. No matter how old they got, Andrew continued to worry about and watch over his younger brothers. He had a generous, kind heart and was known by all for his enjoyment of conversation. His acceptance of people for exactly who they are meant Andrew was sought out by many as a friend and confidant. People often stopped by to see him at work, just to sit and talk for a while. He found the greatest joy in the conversations relating to his faith and the hope he held of seeing his brother and best friend, Trevor, again.
Andrew had a large circle of supportive friends, that he watched over and worried about, just like an older brother. But Andrew’s deepest and most endearing love was for his family. His close bond with his mom and dad was what every parent hopes for. He cherished the opportunity to sit and talk with his dad about anything and everything and was utterly devoted to his mom. He rarely went a day without talking to one of them. Andrew was an avid movie buff and the only thing he liked more than seeing the latest movie, was being able to see it with his family. Andrew was good to his very core. He chose happiness and he wanted happiness for everyone around him. We were all better for knowing him.
Andrew was preceded in death by his brother, Trevor Eversole. He is survived by his parents, Jason and Stephanie Eversole, his brothers William Eversole and George Eversole all of Gig Harbor, his grandparents, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held via Zoom on Friday November 26th, 2021.
