Andrew Bradley Noel

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Andrew “Boo” Bradley Noel of Yakima, WA was welcomed into our Lord’s arms on March 21, 2021.
Andrew was born March 18, 2002 in Durango, CO. He graduated from Toppenish High School in 2020 with top honors in their auto-body program. He excelled in both learning and teaching.
Andrew is survived by his parents, Mike Noel (Randle, WA) and Kimberly Noel (Sioux Falls, SD); his 4 brothers, Josh Noel and Erika Briscoe (Selah, WA); Ryan Noel (Randle, WA), Jake and Leah Noel (Sioux City, IA), Kyle Noel and Jennifer Hiebert (Yakima, WA); and his grandparents, Dave and Brenda Wuitschick (Sioux City, IA). Andrew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Warren and Rosemary Noel (Yakima, WA).
Andrew’s true passion was restoring cars. He started his own car restoration business, Noel Customs, and in his short career completed restorations on more than 10 classic cars and trucks by himself and started work on a classic motorcycle. His hobbies included spirited driving, being a music enthusiast, philosophy, reading, and spending time with his family.
Andrew was dearly loved by his family and will be greatly missed. There is a hole in their hearts that will never be fully filled. Although he is gone, he will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to Kyle Noel, and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) to help finish Andrew’s life-long dream of finishing restorations on his 1989 Fox body Mustang.
A Visitation will be held Friday, March 26th from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home. A Funeral Service and Reception will immediately follow. The Funeral Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Andrew’s obituary on our website www.shawandsons.com where memories and condolences can also be shared.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In