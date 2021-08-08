Andrew (Andy) Voline

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Andrew (Andy) Murray Voline, 68, passed away on August 1, 2021, with his wife and children by his side. He was born on May 7, 1953, in Hanford, Washington. Andy was raised in Grandview, WA during his younger years before moving to Selah. He graduated from Selah High School in 1972.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He was on active duty for four years and inactive duty for two years. He worked in the Military Police and Presidential Security while in the Marines. Andy and Mary were married on February 4, 1978. He joined the Yakima Police Department in 1980 and served as a patrolman and in the detective division with YPD until he retired in 2011.
Andy enjoyed golf, farming, rodeo, horseback riding and roping, and time spent with his family.
Andy is survived by his wife Mary, three children, Dawn Chance (Kenny), Amber Ross (Sam), and Dustin Voline (Sarah), six grandchildren, Jarred, Mckhenna, and Shelbee Chance, Allison Ross, and Collin and Ethan Voline, four sisters and three brothers.
Memorial Services will be held at 13 E. Ranchrite Rd., Yakima, WA 98901 on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 1:00 pm. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
