Andrew (ANDY) Charles Huff, born August 31, 1970, was a fun-loving, hard-working person with a quick wit and big heart. He passed away on October 13, 2021. A beloved father, brother, son and friend. Andy will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
He graduated from Davis Senior High School then continued his career in construction. He enjoyed fishing and camping with friends and family.
He is survived by his daughter Drew Elizabeth Huff, his parents Richard D. Huff and Patricia Huff, brother Richard Wyne Huff, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and his dogs Charlie Bean and Chili Bean. He is preceded in death by his brother William Jack Huff and grandparents Christie and Andrew Huff, Dixie and Charles Henry Jewett.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 5, 2021 at Zintel Creek Golf Club, Kennewick, Wa., from 1 pm - 6 pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in