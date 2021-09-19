Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory Ltd.
Andres Silva Garcia, went to the loving arms of our Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Andres was born on February 27, 1934, in Brownsville, Texas to Maria De Los Angeles Silva Hinojosa and Crescencio Garcia Garza. He spent his early years in Texas and Mexico.
In 1949 he began migrating from state to state working in agriculture before settling in Sunnyside, WA. It was in June of 1952 when Andres met Tomasa Gamboa, the love of his life. They made eye contact from a distance and one month later they were married. Their marriage of 68 years was one of love, faith, laughter, and family. After working 10 years side by side as farmworkers, they saved enough money to purchase their home in Sunnyside which was established in 1962.
Andres did not have a formal education. At a very young age, he began working in farm labor to help support his family. In 1968, Garcia Trucking, LLC was established and four short years later an additional truck was purchased; he would haul corn silage, wheat, grain, mint and asparagus. Andres worked with many farmers in the Lower Yakima Valley. He took pride in his work, and secured employment for many agricultural workers; he was liked and well respected.
Andres lived a long, happy, and fulfilling life. He died peacefully surrounded by the love of his family. He is survived by his eight children, Juan (Lydia) Garcia, Albert (Becky) Garcia, Teresa (Ismael) Puente, Yolanda (Krystopher) Phillips, Grace (Jack) Jones, Andres Jr. (Marisela) Garcia, Nora (Robert) Gonzalez and Lisa Garcia. Andres was a loving grandfather to 33 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Andres was a very loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved making people laugh especially his grandchildren. He would dance, tell jokes, and was always excited to share the love story of how he and Tomasa met and how they created their life together. His home was always open, and it wasn’t uncommon to have family and friends visit. No one left their home without sharing a laugh, feeling loved, and having been offered fresh vegetables during the peak of their season.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, WA. He loved to fish, garden, build things, and he loved his vehicles especially his trucks. He knew no stranger, he will be missed tremendously, but he will never be forgotten. Andres was preceded in death by his wife Tomasa, his parents Maria De Los Angeles, Crescensio, and his siblings Pauline Alvarez, Moises Garcia, Juanita Beltran, and Guadalupe Ramirez.
A special heartfelt thank you to the staff of the Memory Care Unit at Sun Terrace (Prosser) who became an extension of our family by providing him the love and care he deserved. In addition, we extend our thanks to Heartlinks Hospice (Sunnyside) for the comforting care of our father, ensuring that his final journey be handled with gentleness and love.
Out of respect for the family, services will be held privately. Those wishing to sign Andres’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in