Our Heavenly Father gained another angel. Andrea Dawn (Griffin) Gardenhire was only with us for 52 years, but she made sure those years made a big difference in many people’s lives. Andrea passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 3, 2021. She suffered from lung cancer. She was born on December 9, 1969 in Yakima, WA to Linda L (Smith) Chase and Jeff Griffin. Andrea can now reunite with her mother and best friend (Linda), her grandmother Martha Dawn Smith and grandfather Alford Barney Carpenter in heaven.
Andrea will forever be loved and remembered by the love of her life, Dave Compton and her siblings Ronnie Chase, Rodney Chase, Robert Chase, Marcie Chase and Micheal Chase. She was a proud auntie to her nieces Angelyta (Mendoza) Gebbie, Shayla Henderson and Sydnie Rojas, great nephews Nathaniel Soto and Enikko Sahovic and her great nieces Jaylaa Sahovic, Annaleah Gebbie and Rozzlyn Gebbie.
Andrea was known as “Auntie” because she was an amazing mother figure. She was a very selfless person with a huge heart full of unconditional love. She would give the shirt of her back for anyone, even if she didn’t know them! She loved to spoil everyone in any way she could. She was more than willing to help those in need, even if she had to do without. She was not afraid of anything and would protect those she loved with her life even if it meant a fist fight.
Her smile was contagious. She loved her animals as if they were her children. Auntie loved listening to music, astrology, and the Seahawks. She had a green thumb, loved to work in her yard and decorating her home. She was quite a creative artistic person who put lots of love into everything she did.
Andrea loved welcoming people in her home and made sure they felt welcomed and comfortable. She loved to feed people! She was a wonderful cook and baker. Auntie will be forever missed and never forgotten. “I love you, kiddo, no ****.”
Andrea’s Funeral will be on Monday, September 20th at 12:30 pm at the Trinity Church of Nazarene (2805 Englewood Ave., Yakima, WA). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
