Anastasia Petro Molitor passed away in Bothell, Washington, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, after a short illness. She was 85 years young. Anastasia was familiar to many in the Yakima area, where she taught vocational skills and languages, finishing her long teaching career at Eisenhower High School. She also served as president of the teacher’s union and was involved in numerous programs aimed at improving education in the Valley. Anastasia was born in Morristown, Tennessee, and graduated from Mary Washington College in Virginia. She later earned a Master’s Degree from Central Washington State College. Anastasia firmly believed that life was an opportunity for adventure. One of her first was a stint with the State Department, serving as a translator in the U.S. Embassy in Saigon, Vietnam. Returning to Washington, DC, Anastasia married Dick Molitor of Seattle, and shortly thereafter the two moved to the Pacific Northwest, settling eventually in Yakima, where she continued to live until Dick passed away in 2013. Anastasia loved art and was an avid painter. One of her final adventures took her to Italy, where she studied the art of Medieval fresco painting in a 400 year-old palazzo. Anastasia is survived by three sons, Richard Edward (Brigitte), Peter Joseph, and Daniel Steven (Ronnie).
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In