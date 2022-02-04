Valley Hills Funeral Home
Amy R. Yallup-Arizana was born 3/8/63 in Toppenish, WA. Amy passed away 2-1-22 with loved ones around her at Memorial Hospital. She loved dancing at pow-wows, Seahawks, beading, riding horses & going to Church. Amy loved her grandchildren and had many nieces & nephews. She leaves behind 4 children: Faryn Yallup, Delphine Arizana, Ashleigh Arizana and Avery Yallup; siblings: Debra Yallup-Dogsleep, Salena, Emily, Leoda, Cindy, Galen, Sky & Ida Yallup and Annie Smith. Amy was preceded by parents Wilferd Yallup & LaRitta Sohappy, and siblings: Audie & Lorna Yallup.
