Amira (Amy) Gutierrez of Wapato, WA was gathered into the arms of her heavenly Father on Friday, April 16, 2021. All who knew her are heavy in heart, but the heavens rejoice as another saint claims the crown of victory promised by our Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ.
She was born October 30, 1936, to Roberto & Theodora Salazar in Georgetown, Texas. She came to Wapato, WA in 1942. In 1957 mom met the love of her life, David T. Gutierrez. Mom became a loving, devoted mother to her children. She raised them to love Jesus.
Mom enjoyed her daily bible readings, devotionals, singing, embroidering, and fill-it puzzles. She was an incredible woman of bold, uncompromising faith in God and His word. Her desire was to heal every heart, and bind every broken heart, leading many people to the Lord. Her life was a testimony of being in-love with her Savior. Mom’s life was blessed with many friends and relatives, for whom she cared and who deeply cared for her. This was demonstrated by the steady stream of visitors she had up until the end. Mom’s gift of unconditional love was treasured by all who had the privilege of being in her presence. Her friends and family looked to her for wisdom and advice. There were many special holidays and occasions enjoyed in her home; as her family came first and foremost. She leaves behind a legacy of faith, strength, kindness, giving and love. A remarkable matriarch; who impacted those who knew and loved her. It was rare, that you wouldn’t see a smile on her face. Mom had a full lifetime of nourishing of both body and soul for her family. The word AMAZING says it all, she will forever live in our hearts.
Since 1942, mom’s home church was Templo Cristiano Spanish Assembly of God, in Wapato, WA. She wore many hats as a lifetime member of Templo Cristiano. Serving as a Youth Secretary, Sunday School Teacher, Missionettes Coordinator, Local Women’s Ministry Secretary, Sunday School Superintendent, Vacation Bible School Coordinator, Church Board Secretary, Church Delegate, Assistant Choir Director, Christmas Program Director, Joy Fellowship Coordinator, Deacon, Ebenezer (Senior Group) Secretary, and Secretary/Treasurer for the Washington Section of Women’s Ministries. This position she served for twenty-two years. In addition, she served as the Local Mission’s Leader, a program she held an inner passion for… always striving to reach souls for the Lord.
For thirty years, mom taught at EPIC Head Start and touched the lives of her students, especially those with special needs. She set an example of her love of God, and life through the patience, love and kindness she gave to her students and families. In 1994, she was selected as Employee of the Year.
Her grandchildren, Krys, Aaron, Amanda, Kobe, Tash and Samuel will greatly miss their snuggly, funny times with grandma. A tradition which she carried on with her great-grandchildren.
Mom is survived by her beloved children: David (Tomm) Gutierrez, Yakima, Delores (Lolie) Gutierrez, Wapato, Daniel (Danny) Gutierrez, Wapato, Denise (NeeChee) Juarez, Kirkland, Doreen (Rena) & Samuel Sundet, of Grandview, WA, Lydia (Bill) Plummer, Eugene, OR, Naomi (Michael) Gordon, Yakima and Carmen Miranda, Union Gap; grandchildren: Krystine A. Gutierrez, Wapato, Aaron (Adriana) Gutierrez, Wapato, Amanda Juarez, Kobe Johnson, both of Kirkland, Natashia (Gabriel) Castro, Samuel Sundet, both of Grandview, WA; great-grandchildren: Anabel, Josiah and Malakai Gutierrez, all of Wapato, Aneisa Castro, Zaniah, Damian, London, Samuel and Kaylani Sundet, all of Grandview, WA; and brothers: Noe (Eunice) Salazar, Lynwood, WA, Philip Salazar, Santa Ana, CA, and Jess (Karla) Salazar, Federal Way, WA.
Amy was preceded in death by her husband, David T. Gutierrez, parents, Roberto and Teodora Salazar, siblings: Santiago Salazar, Eliazar Salazar, Efrain Salazar, Roberto Salazar II, Leoba Salazar, and Ruth Garcia, and numerous other family members.
On behalf of our entire family, we’d like to extend our thanks to the nursing staff at Memorial Hospital. Your advocation for our mother’s best interest and the excellent care provided has left an indelible mark of gratitude and admiration in our family’s heart.
Celebration of Life services will take place as follows: Viewing, 4 pm with Evening Service at 6 pm, Thursday, April 22. Friday, April 23rd at 10 am, Templo Cristiano Spanish Assembly of God, 501 W. 2nd Street, Wapato, WA.
Mom is now a part of God’s chorus in heaven.
Ella Permanece
