Amber Lynn Peters, age 31, passed away Nov. 17, 2021. She was born to Jerry Peters and Kim Hopper in Goldendale on Dec 5, 1989. She was always such a fun-loving girl growing up, and was even crowned homecoming queen in high school. Amber enjoyed spending time with family and friends. When she wasn’t doing that, she could be found at the church handing out food boxes or in the mountains or at the river hunting for rocks. Amber is survived by both parents, brother Justin Peters, sister Nikki Hopper, children Kalob, Zoey, and Noah, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and several other family members.
Please join us at Vineyard church, 221 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., on Dec 18th at 3:00 pm to celebrate Amber’s life; a potluck will directly follow. Any donations can be made to Brookside Funeral Home in lieu of flowers.
