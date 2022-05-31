Amber “Darlene” Killgore

On May 12th, 2022 our family, friends, and many in the community lost our matriarch who was an amazing, loving, intelligent and giving person. Amber Darlene (Lingenfelter) Killgore passed at her home surrounded with love by her family after a long and very sad battle with Parkinson’s. She was loved by her family and so many others, always giving of herself to all she met. She was forever helping others see and achieve their potential.
Darlene moved to Selah, WA in 1984 where she lived with the love of her life, her husband of over 67 years, Don Killgore. She always said he was the best thing that ever happened to her along with her beautiful daughters which she cherished.
Darlene graduated from Gonzaga Nurse’s Training in 1955. She worked as an RN in several settings which she was always compassionate, knowledgeable, and gave exemplary care to every single patient/student she touched. She worked many years as a school nurse, last being the Toppenish School District for 25 years, when she retired to be with her husband in Montana where he was temporarily working.
During her time at Toppenish School District, she also moonlighted at several nursing homes in Yakima as well as volunteering at the Harmon Center. Her dedication to nursing and helping others continued after retirement. She worked at Landmark and Entrust into her early 80’s until health issues would no longer allow her to do so.
She loved animals, especially her own and loved to spoil them. She enjoyed watching sports, she loved the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, and Gonzaga Boys Basketball. Her and her husband watched almost every game that was broadcasted and to hear her you would think she was part of the coaching staff. She was a major supporter and the biggest fan of her daughters, grandsons, and great grandkids. Throughout the years she was at every event; cold, rain, or extreme heat nothing kept her away from their activities. She loved her family with her whole heart always saying, “to the moon and back”.
She loved her nursing friends and her Red Hat friends. Another one of Darlene’s great pleasures was escaping to Legends with her neighbor or anyone who was willing. She loved her slots, had a plan, and didn’t want to leave until she was done. Throughout Darlene’s life she helped so many with support, listening, caring, and optimism. She believed there was good in everyone and never met a stranger. She will be missed very deeply. She viewed life as she would say often as “butterflies and rainbows” and wished everyone would see it that way. She loved to talk a lot and quite sure she’s talking God’s ear off right now.
Preceded in death by Murle and Amber Lingenfelter (parents), George Lingenfelter (brother), and Jeremy Ross Conklin (grandson) in 2007 which broke her heart.
Survived by her husband of 67 years Don “Bubba” Killgore, daughters Dena Conklin, Dorraine Killgore, Kelly Fifer, Marcie Triner-Anderson (Shawn). Her beloved grandchildren, Brandon Conklin (Michelle), Joshua Ruddell (Danette) and Jordan Triner (Kendrick). Her cherished great grandkids, Taylor and Caleb Conklin, Bennett and Easton Ruddell, Griffin and Hudson Triner. As well as her beloved niece Renee Pace, great nieces Sunshine Williams (Jeremy), Amber Lingenfelter (D.J. Radcliff), and her great grandnieces Sunah and Seraphina Williams and Madilyn Radcliff.
She requested no services of any kind and as her family we have chose to honor her wishes. We can all honor her by loving and caring for each other and being selfless just like she lived her life.
