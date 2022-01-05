Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Amanda (Lorton) Geike, 40, beloved wife, mother, and daughter, lost her courageous battle with cancer on December 29, 2021, at her home in Yakima.
She was born March 25, 1981, to Don and Sue Lorton. Amanda attended Harrah and Wapato schools. She then went to work for Yakima Memorial Hospital, starting at Garden Village as a CNA, and ending at the Memorial Business Office. She was the assistant manager for Health Information Management. Amanda met and worked with a lot of fine people during her years of employment at Memorial.
On October 29, 2010, Amanda married her husband, James Geike. They had three children together.
Amanda always lived life to the fullest and had a very big heart. She would and did help anyone in need. One of her greatest passions was camping with her family and her special cousins. She also loved animals and raised fainting goats for several years.
Amanda is survived by her husband, James, her son, Kayden (Leilani), her daughter, Baylee, and her son, Taylen. She is also survived by her parents, Don and Sue Lorton, her mother-in-law, Vangie Geike, and many special aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jacob Lorton, her father-in-law, James Geiki Sr., both sets of grandparents, and several special cousins.
The family would like to thank all those who have been so helpful, generous, and caring as Amanda fought the toughest battle of her life.
At her request, there will be no service. She would like a small family remembrance in the mountains. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Goodbyes are not forever; goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we’ll miss you, ‘til we meet again.
