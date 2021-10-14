March 18, 1978 - October 2, 2021
On October 2, 2021, Amanda Elizabeth Colletti Amend passed away due to Covid. Amanda is the daughter of the late Frank A. Colletti, and Sharon (Martinez) Parker of Tacoma, WA. Step- daughter to Armando Martinez of Grandview, WA.
Amanda was born in San Diego, California on March 18, 1978. Amanda attended public school in Grandview. Survived by her daughter, Meira and husband, Stephen, her sister Phyllis (Steven) Ermey, nephews Steven III and Nicolas and niece Clare (Nicholas) Mruzik. Preceded in death by Amanda’s dad Frank A. Colletti, and brother Frankie Colletti.
Amanda’s Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday October 16, 2021 at Mountain View Funeral Home, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd., Lakewood, WA 98499. The service will be an open casket so that friends and family can see Amanda and give condolences. A reception will immediately follow. Amanda will be cremated however; she will not be buried at this time.
A second service for Amanda will be at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1201 Missouri St., Grandview, WA 98930 on Saturday October 23, 2021 at 2 pm. This will not be an open casket service so anyone wishing to see her is asked to attend the Lakewood service.
