Valley Hills Funeral Home
Gone too soon our angel Alyssah Joyce Siddle, Tkwala lux lux pum she left to be with out creator Jan. 31, 2022. She was born Jan 31, 2003, to Felicia Adam and Joseph Siddle Sr. She was a enrolled member of the Puyallup tribe. Alyssah loved to sing dance, play basketball, she most of all loved spending every moment with her beautiful daughter LaVaiyah who just turned 1 Jan. 13, 2022. She was always on the phone with her sibling facetiming when apart. Alyssah has touched many hearts, she was a loveable sweet girl who enjoyed life and everyone who was a part of her life. She loved playing basketball. She was part of the Dream Catcher Family in Tacoma, WA. She was born and raised in Tacoma, WA, then relocated to the Yakima valley for a few years, then moved to Seattle with her mom.
She traveled to numerous basketball tournaments with the Dream Catchers, if you didn’t know where she was you could find her on the court shooting her 3’s. She is going to be missed by her family and friends so much, she has made a big impact on so many lives. She is survived by her daughter LaVaiyah, her soulmate LaVander Yahtin, her mom Felicia Adam, stepfather Jesse Adam Sr., siblings Justeen, John, Joseph, Shaun, and Takoda, father Joseph Siddle Sr., great-grandma Pauline Eyle, grandma Addie Wahchamwah, (Rudy) grandpa James Tromblee, from Montana, and grandpa Burt Benado. She is preceded in death by her great-grandpa Alexander Eyle, great-grandma Jeanette Eyle, great-grandpa Herman Dillon, and grandma Diane Siddle; also she is survived by the Eyle, Dillon, Wahchumwah & Roy families. There are too many good friends of hers to name, you know who you are. Please if you are attending the services please mask up. Arrangements will be Jan. 3rd, 8 am dressing at the Wapato funeral home, then she will be moved to Puyallup youth center for overnight services and wake Friday morning, she will then be buried at the Cushman cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in