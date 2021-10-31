Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Alvine (Irene) Horst passed away peacefully on Monday, October 18, 2021 at the remarkable age of 101. She was born on March 5, 1920 to Henry and Mary (Krening) Horst in Antlers, Colorado.
Irene came to Gleed, WA when she was 4 years old. She was educated in the Yakima Valley, graduating from Wapato High School in 1937. She attended Yakima Business College and worked as a secretary at the Washington Children’s Home Society (adoption agency) for over 2 years. Irene was then employed by Yakima Medical Service Association and Yakima Medical Society for 25 ½ years. She retired in 1979 when the offices closed.
Irene was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church since 1945, participating in the church choir for over 20 years, as well as belonging to the Christian Business and Professional Women’s Association and WCTU (Women’s Christian Temperance Union).
Irene loved flowers, house plants and was a collector of small antique items.
She was preceded in death by her brother Harry Horst, sisters Pauline Wright and Linda Slate. Irene is survived by her brother Bill Horst, several nieces, nephews, great nieces/nephews, and great-great nieces/nephews.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the Keith & Keith Funeral Home Chapel, 902 W. Yakima Ave. at 1:00 p.m., followed by a burial at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, 3001 Terrace Heights Drive, in Yakima.
