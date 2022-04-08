Alvin Elmer Oswalt passed away at the Veterans Home in The Dalles, Oregon, and went to meet his Lord, on April 2, 2022.
Alvin was born on April 16, 1942, at Wapato, WA and grew up in Harrah, WA.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, son Douglas, granddaughters Shaelah and Kaylah; great-grandchildren Levi, William and KimberlySue; twin brother Melvin; younger brother Larry (wife Donna); sister Pam Linder (children Debra, Rhonda and Duane); and his sisters-in-law, Norma Cyr and Phyllis Crowell, who he helped raise.
Alvin was raised by Elmer and Viola (Ruthardt) Oswalt, along with his sister and brothers, working on the family farm.
Alvin graduated from White Swan High School. After graduation Alvin enlisted in the US Navy and was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Ticonderoga. He served 4 years during the Vietnam era. For a short time, he served in the Army but transferred to the Air Force and Civil Engineers, with a total of 32 years of military service.
When home on leave he reconnected with a childhood friend, Bonnie Jean. They were married on March 13, 1963, at the First Presbyterian Church in Yakima, WA. Their son, Douglas Earl Oswalt, was born April 6, 1966, in Yakima. They were members of the Yakima Jeep Nomads and enjoyed all of their activities and play days. They were married for 46 years before Bonnie’s passing.
Alvin met Mary Lee and they were married in Arizona on November 16, 2009. Alvin became stepfather to Kathy Heron and Gregg Lee. His step grandchildren are Eli, Kirby, Chantelle, Vanessa and Courtney; step great grandchildren are Austin, Dakota and Penelope.
Life was busy and Alvin enjoyed his Antique Tractor Club (especially John Deere). He also enjoyed fishing with Doug, riding his bike, and hanging out with the Ruthardt boys.
Alvin and Mary lived in Hood River, Oregon, but enjoyed being Snowbirds to Arizona in the winter. He was a member of River of Life Assembly in Hood River. In later years Alvin was diagnosed with dementia, which developed into Alzheimer’s.
Alvin is preceded in death by Bonnie Jean, parents Elmer and Viola, and inlaws Lloyd and Maxine Krowell.
The service will be held April 14, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at West Hills Memorial Park, 11800 Douglas Road, Yakima, WA 98908.
