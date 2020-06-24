Valley Hills Funeral Home
Alveda Joy Cowapoo was born on July 29, 1957 to Rod Cowapoo Sr. and Thelma Johnson Cowapoo. Alveda grew up in Wapato and graduated from Wapato High School in 1977. Family members include sisters, Ronna Begay, and late brother Luke David Cowapoo.
Left is Roddena and Tammy Cowapoo and late daughters Mercella and Lindsey Whitman, and her only living son Lydell Whitman from Browning, Montana.
Service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 10 am at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah, WA.
