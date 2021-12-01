May 9, 1935 - November 27, 2021
Valley Hills Funeral Home
Althea M. Mann, 86, of White Swan went to be with The Creator November 27, 2021 at home, surrounded by family. She was born May 9,1935 in Taiban, New Mexico to William and Clara Anson (Chadwick).
Althea later moved to Clovis, NM where she met her husband Jacob. They were married on December 10, 1962. Jacob was in the Air Force, and they moved around the country, her favorite place being Anchorage, Alaska. She held numerous jobs in housekeeping until they retired, and moved back to his home in White Swan in 1976. She enjoyed crocheting, woodworking, embroidery, and other crafts, fishing, and spending time in the mountains. She was very loving and had a huge heart, family was the most important thing to her.
Althea is survived by her son Dale Mann (Liz) of Colfax, WA, daughter Dorothy Mann-Perez (Antonio) of White Swan, granddaughters: Shannon Mann (Lorenz), Gabrielle Mann (Justin), Danielle Mann, and Leslie Carlson (Lathen); grandson Anthony Perez; great-grandchildren Justin Jr., Izabelle, Evan, Trinity, and Althea; sisters Dorothy Smith (Richard), Cleta Nutt, and Jean Workheiser (Kenneth), and many nieces and nephews.
Althea is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jacob J. Mann Jr., her parents, brothers Bill Anson and Harry Anson, and sisters Marjorie Stringer and Betty Schlasman.
Celebration of life will be held November 30, 2021 at 10:00 am at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. She will be laid to rest at Yesmowit Cemetery in Medicine Valley.
