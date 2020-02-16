Valley Hills Funeral Home
Alta June Grajeda (June), 94, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima, WA surrounded by her loving family.
June was born on June 4, 1925 in Beaver City, OK, the second of two children born to Gerald and Lucy Poe. Growing up she traveled the country with her family; she lived in 36 states by 18. She settled in the Yakima Valley in the 1940’s where she worked as a waitress for the Yakima Creamery. It was at the Creamery that she met her devoted husband of 53 years, Albert Grajeda.
June married the late Albert Grajeda on December 2, 1949. They raised four children, Lee, Ava, Alisa, and Joy Grajeda. The Grajeda family called Terrace Heights home and kept busy tending to their five-acre apple and pear orchards. June worked as a forklift driver and retired from Del Monte Corporation in Yakima, WA.
In her golden years, June enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, painting, and gardening. The highlights of her days were spent watching her kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at their sporting events and other activities. She cherished the many friendships she made at these events.
Everyone who knew June for more than ten minutes just called her Grandma. She never met someone who wasn’t family. She was compassionate, unfailingly optimistic, just the right amount of sassy, and had a special radar for babies.
June was survived by her children: Lee and Caroline Grajeda, Ava and Bernard Allard, Alisa McArthur, Joy Grajeda; grandchildren: Jessica, Bryan, Ryan, Stephanie, Dan, Sarah, Carrie, Dave, Amanda, Samantha, Tamara, and Cory; great-grandchildren: Emilie, Trinity, Bryana, Elessar, Tyler, Natalie, Nikalai, Ronin, Laurel, Kataleya; numerous nieces, nephews; and her dog Monkey.
The family would like to thank North Star Lodge and Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital for their skill and care for Grandma.
A Celebration of life is planned for Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Terrace Heights Civic Center. To leave a message or memory for the family, please go to www.valleyhillsfh.com. Valley Hills Funeral Home is caring for the family.
“It’ll all come out in the wash.”
