Alta Faye Lowrey, 64, of Yakima, passed away on January 6, 2022. She was born to Clyde Purdy Sr. and Rosa Purdy in Toppenish, WA on January 16, 1957.
Alta enjoyed going to the beach, doing puzzle books & being around family and friends. She will be lovingly remembered by: Mike Sr.; her kids Michael Jr. (Amy), Mat Sr. (Angelica), and Crystal G (Donald); niece Amanda; grandkids: Crystal D, Jessica, Isaiah, Mat Jr., Jerrod and great-grandchild Ethan; brothers Clyde Jr., Ronnie, Jack, and Jamie; sisters Roberta, Kathy and Florence; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her son Donavan D Lowrey; nephew Nathan; parents Clyde Sr. & Rosa Purdy; brothers David, Dale, Billy, and Donnie, and sisters Rosie, Karen and Jill.
There will be a celebration of life held at a later time.
Langevin El Paraiso is in charge of the arrangements.
