Alona Leavitt passed away peacefully, late Sunday night February 27, 2022 at Cottage in the Meadow. She was surrounded and supported by her family and their love. Alona was born December 14, 1945 to (Mary) Opal Colvin and Gene Sanders Merkley, in Anaheim, California. She was in elementary school when her parents moved to Moses Lake, Washington. Her family initially lived in town until they could purchase land for a farm where the family lived, thrived, worked, and played. Alona enjoyed swimming in the summer, ice skating parties in the winter, as well as the occasional opportunity to drive the tractor for her dad.
Alona was invited to write letters to the brother of Martha Bergeson for whom she babysat. Martha was in the same ward (congregation) of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as Alona. Martha felt her brother, Michael Leavitt, who was serving as a church missionary, needed a “penpal.” While Alona was writing to him, she was also busy learning on the job to be a dental assistant during high school and attended the LDS Business College after graduating. After Mike returned from his mission, he was determined to meet Alona. They dated, fell in love, and decided to get married on November 23, 1966 in the Logan, Utah temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Alona and Mike worked well together to get through life’s many challenges. Mike’s journey through law school, the blessing of becoming parents, moving from Utah to Yakima, Washington and then to Selah, the antics that come with raising five kids, and supporting Mike’s career in the law kept Alona busy. She took on each new change, opportunity, and difficulty with optimism and a smile. She was an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts and helped her sons achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. She dedicated her life to the gospel of Jesus Christ which was evidenced by how she lived and treated others. Alona gracefully and kindly taught her kids to work hard, serve others, and how to truly be happy.
Alona loved to have fun and enjoyed the simple things in life. Things like sneaking up on kids or grandkids to start a sock ball war or nerf fight, playing in the snow, camping at Ohanapecosh, cooking and baking for family and friends, or serving anyone who needs help was her definition of fun. Being with her family brought her joy. Her children, their spouses, grandkids, and great grandchild feel truly blessed to have had her as their mother and example. She brightened the lives of everyone who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her brother Nolan Merkley, her children, Michael Jon (Jessica) Leavitt, Brandon (Janine) Leavitt, Derik (Debbie) Leavitt, Lanea Cate, Shara (Mike) Stowell, 19 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
A Viewing will be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Celebration of her Life will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 9:00 am at the LDS church in Terrace Heights (105 S. Hill Crest Drive). Alona will be laid to rest beside her husband at Terrace Height Memorial Park. Anyone who wishes to honor Alona, please consider donating blood. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
