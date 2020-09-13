Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Aloha Gilhuly died September 7, 2020 at home in Yakima, WA at the age of 102. She was born to parents Frank and Laura Meek in Leavenworth, WA, the first of seven children. Aloha’s early years were spent with her family in Cashmere, WA. When she was a teenager the Meek family moved to White Bluffs, WA, then Hanford, WA. Aloha was proud to be on the Hanford High School girls’ basketball and track teams. She graduated from Hanford High School in 1936.
In 1943, Aloha married her high school sweetheart George Gilhuly in the chapel at the Army Air Force Training Base in Deming, New Mexico. They resided there for two years. After World War II, Yakima became their permanent home.
Aloha worked as a licensed beautician and managed the Drapers/Bon Marche Beauty Salon for over 50 years. She enjoyed her profession and the variety of clients she served. She enjoyed talking with people. Aloha had a strong work ethic. She was a past president of the Yakima Women’s Business Association and was also a lifetime Red Cross blood donor.
Aloha enjoyed visits with family and friends. She was a gracious person and had a quick wit; her jokes would put a smile on anyone’s face. She was an avid book reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and “never met a cat she didn’t like.”
Aloha is survived by her brother Frank Meek and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband George and her siblings: Bill, Betty, Howard, Patricia and George.
In lieu of flowers please send your memorial donations to Union Gospel Mission, Yakima c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Visit www.brooksidefuneral.com to leave a memory or condolence for the family.
A special thanks to George and Joanne Gilhuly, Michael Gilhuly and Claudia Vasquez who cared for Aloha over the years.
“ALOHA” to our Aloha.
