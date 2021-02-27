Rainier Memorial Center
Almeda Whiley, 67, of Yakima, died Tuesday February 23, 2021, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Almeda was born in Kansas City, Missouri on September 18, 1953 to Hobert and Elizabeth (Taylor) Cooper. She married Richard Whiley in Wapato, WA on November 1, 1975.
Almeda had many passions: camping, playing bingo and especially her family. She and her husband Richard were very involved with their children and grandchildren.
Almeda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Richard Whiley of Yakima, her daughter Melissa Whiley of Everett, son Jason (Megan) Whiley of Yakima, brother Ricky Cooper (Marlene) of Montana, grandsons Tye McCorkle and Zak Denier and granddaughters Kendall and Natalie Whiley.
A time for a final visitation has been set aside for Monday March 1, 2021 from 12-4 at Rainier Memorial Center, located at 2807 Terrace Heights Drive.
