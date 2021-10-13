Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Alma R. Stapleton was born on March 4th, 1932, to Nora and Will Stevens. She passed away on October 8th 2021, at Crescent Healthcare. She spent her childhood years growing up on the family farm in Tieton. She had many fond memories and stories of antics that she, her cousins and her friends would get into. All part of life, growing up in the country. Before she could graduate from the then new Highland High School, her father became ill and forced a sale of the farm and a move into town. She graduated from Yakima High School, now known as AC Davis, in 1950. She then went on to attend Yakima Business College to complete her education as a bookkeeper.
In October of 1959, she married Fern Stapleton. They lived in Yakima for a few years before moving to Tieton in 1966. They owned a small cattle farm and raised Registered Polled Herfords for many years. This same home, that she lived in for over 51 years before moving back into town a few years after her husband passed away. She worked for several companies as a bookkeeper before she took what was to be her favorite and longest job as bookkeeper for the Yakima Country Club. She retired from there in 1997. However, she kept her bookkeeping skills going with the trucking business that Dad and she had. When old enough their son joined the family business and then took over once Dad retired. She continued to oversee the books for as long as her son had the business. She enjoyed many summers spent at Bumping Lake where she and Dad would camp and go fishing.
She was preceded in death by husband Fern, her parents, her sister Betty and her brothers Orville and Robert, her sister-in-law Mary, her brother in-law-Marlin and two step sons-in-law, Ed and Bob. She is survived by stepdaughters Karen Green and Linda Seabastiani of Sacramento, California, daughter Tricia (Kevin) Burress and son Doug (Michelle) Stapleton of Yakima, her grandchildren Ronnelle, Quira, Megan, Matracia, Elizabeth, John, Dylan and Ryan and her great-grandchildren Tamara, Erwin and Arthur.
The family wishes to thank Crescent Place and Crescent Healthcare. You treated Mom like family!
Services will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
