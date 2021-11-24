Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Alma Mae Rosen, 102, passed away in Auburn, WA on November 18, 2021. Alma was born September 24, 1919, in Spokane, WA to George and Alice House(r).
She moved to Yakima when she was 8 years old. She received her education in Yakima and also met her husband, Carl. They were married in 1934 and lived in Yakima most of their lives. They were married 69 years. They moved to the Enumclaw-Black Diamond area in June of 2000 to live with family.
She is survived by one son, Bob Rosen (wife Gail); a dear son-in-law, Larry Schoenberg, four grandchildren, Pam Hemminger (husband Gary), Bobby Rosen (wife Mel), Katrina Schoenberg, and Michelle Rosen; six great-grandchildren, Carlie Hendrickson (husband Chad), Annie Cairnes, Kyle Rosen, Holli Miller (husband Mack), Calen Sturtevant, and Seth Rosen; and two great-great-grandchildren, Owynn and Adynn Miller.
Alma made beautiful quilts and blankets, and loved gardening, canning, and making ceramics. She was a fabulous cook and she baked hundreds of wonderful apple pies for family and friends. She loved living in the country, camping and fishing in the mountains, going to the beach, she was an avid Mariners fan, she loved to read, and her Bible came first. She attended Naches Nazarene church for many years. She was very devoted to her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carl, her daughter Joan, twin baby girls at birth, her two brothers Ken Phillips (wife Evelyn), and Merton Popejoy (wife Alice), and also her loving companion Al Isaak.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Billy Graham Association.
Funeral services will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Concluding services and burial will follow at West Hills Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
