Allen “Tinker” Frank passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 after a brief battle with Covid-19. Born on Oct. 20, 1947 in Toppenish to Violet Raboin & Stanley Frank (Wahsise). He was a proud member of the Yakama Nation and Army Veteran.
Anyone that knew Tinker, it was his sense of humor and his love for family that sustained him.
His life’s work was enjoying family, cooking, and making sure his grandkids had their favorite (strawberry shortcake). His other loves were working on his regalia.
His light shined bright when he was with his fellow Veterans. Proud to serve our country.
Tinker was preceded in death by parents Violet Raboin & Stanley Frank; wife Patricia Frank; and brothers Joe and Micheal Frank. He is survived by his beloved daughter Leahjo Frank; siblings Sharla Bodine, twins Tracy (deceased) & Terren Otis, Eric Frank, Beverly, Gina & Phyllis Frank; and many extended family members & beloved grandchildren. “The Best Papa around.” He will be deeply missed by all. “May you continue your dance in the sky.”
Burial was at Toppenish Creek.
