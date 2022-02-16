Allen Leroy Dunbar, 77, of Yakima, Washington passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Allen was born November 28, 1944 in Holdrege, Nebraska. He graduated from Prosser High School in 1962 and took classes at Columbia Basin Community College. On April 27, 1974, he married his former wife Diane and they were married for 20 years. He had multiple sales positions over the years and owned and operated several small businesses and often had multiple projects going at once. He enjoyed working night and day in his office, and never fully retired. He loved watching movies, especially classics and action flicks and he enjoyed quiet Sunday drives, trips to the beach and spending time with his grandchildren whenever he could.
Allen is survived by his son, Gregory Allen Dunbar and his daughter, Kimberly Dunbar, of Portland, Oregon; his sister Vicki Ford and his brother Brad Dunbar of Yakima, Washington, along with grandchildren Cailin, Henry & Margo Dunbar. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vera & Dale, his brother Dennis and his sister Nancy.
According to Allen’s wishes he will be laid to rest next to his big brother Dennis and the rest of his ashes scattered in the Pacific Ocean by his family in a private ceremony. There will be no public service.
