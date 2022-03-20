Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory Ltd.
Our Dad, Husband & Poppa Allen Eugene Gustavson Sr. went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 13th, 2022 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington. Allen was born on August 15th, 1933 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Mary and Eugene Gustavson. His family lived in various towns in the Northwest finally settling down in Nyssa, Oregon. Allen graduated from Nyssa High School in 1952 where he was a star athlete and student. He was the football team captain his senior year when he was also named Honorable Mention on the Oregon All-State football team. He was recruited by multiple colleges to play football. Allen married the love of his life, Thelma. They were married for 63 years. They had two children, Tammy Gustavson of Sunnyside, Washington and Allen Gustavson Jr. (Easy) of Wylie, Texas. Allen worked various jobs before starting a new job in 1969 for the City of Grandview, Washington. He worked for the City of Grandview until he retired. During retirement Allen and Thelma enjoyed traveling and going to yard sales every Friday and Saturday. It was spending time with his grandchildren that brought him pride and joy. Allen was a deacon for Grandview Baptist Church (now Anchor Point Church) for many years. He loved serving the lord as a trustee and Sunday School teacher. Our family made lifelong friends from Grandview Baptist Church. He was thoughtful and quiet man who always spoke with wisdom. He was a great listener, patient, and kind. He never met a stranger. Allen was an avid reader; he loved to study the Bible. He built a true library at his home in Sunnyside. He read books about religion, current events, politics, and history. He loved the outdoors. Family vacations were usually centered in the outdoors. Camping, fishing, and hunting were activities he enjoyed. He was a devoted Seahawk fan since 1976 and Mariners from 1977. If he wasn’t outside on weekends, he loved playing cards with friends and family. Canasta and Pinochle were his games of choice. He was preceded in death by his dad, Eugene (Pops) Gustavson, his mom, Mary Gustavson, and his brother Richard Gustavson. He is survived by his wife Thelma Gustavson of Sunnyside, Washington, his daughter Tammy Gustavson of Sunnyside, Washington and her family – Shane Seimears (Christina) of Prosser, Washington, Shay Lee Seimears (Julia) of Eugene, Oregon, Skyler Seimears (Elysha) of Grandview, Washington, Tessa Kraus (Christopher) of Ellensburg, Washington; his son, Allen Gustavson Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Wylie, Texas and his family – Ashley Pollay (Brandon) of Garland, Texas. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Linda Gustavson of Nampa, Idaho, Bart Gustavson (Tanya) of Nampa, Idaho, and Mary Gustavson (Lisa) of Albany, Oregon. He is also survived by seven great-grandkids. The Greer clan is just like family – Elaine, Bud, Tom, Jim, Marsha, and Tim. Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, March 25th, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 26th, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Anchor Point Church, Grandview, WA. Graveside Service with military honors will follow at the Grandview Cemetery. Those wishing to sign Allen’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. “His Lord said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant; You were faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord.’” Matthew 25:2
