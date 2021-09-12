Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Allen Cecil Chance passed away peacefully in his home on September 8, 2021. He was born on August 28, 1937 in Yakima, Washington to Cecil Eldorus and Sara Vera (Riggle) Chance.
Allen graduated from Yakima High School class of 1956. In June he enlisted in the Navy Reserves and for a time was stationed off the coast of Chile on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. During this experience he sailed around Cape Horn in southern Chile. While enlisted, Allen married his sweetheart Sharon Lee Koreski on May 18, 1957.
After serving in the United States Navy, Allen went to work for Boeing in Seattle as a mechanic before moving back to Yakima. There he became a mechanic for Hahn Motors where he worked for 20 years. Later he retired from Brands Truck Repair.
As a child Allen developed a love for bird and big game hunting and fishing. He passed this love on to his son and enjoyed many hunts at the family hunting camp with his brother, nephews and friends. He had a passion for the outdoors and many memories were made through the adventure of boating, camping and jeeping. Story telling was a talent that Allen shared with his family that included reliving his childhood and life experiences. Oh, and let’s not forget about his love of all things Ford that led to spending time almost daily cleaning and waxing his big truck.
Allen is survived by his wife, Sharon; children Kim Leigh Harris (Mike) and Mark Chance, Sr. (Tamara); grandchildren: Lourna Heller, Amber Olson-Magat and Mark Chance, Jr.; and 3 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Mary Ellen Chance and Wayne Douglas Chance.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park at 9:00 am. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
