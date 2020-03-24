Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Allan McCorkindale, 86 years old, of Yakima, Washington died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Allan was born in Red Willow, Alberta, Canada to Archie and Aurelia (Crutcher) McCorkindale. He was the youngest of 7 children. The family moved to the States when he was 5 years old. He went to school in Yakima and graduated from Highland High School.
He loved to bird hunt as a young man, horse racing (where he bet on the ponies), fishing at Rimrock lake, trips to the ocean to just watch the waves of the water, working with his hands and watching his beloved baseball games on TV.
Allan was a true cowboy in person and at heart. When he was just 21 years old, he bought 51 acres on the North Fork of Ahtanum where he could ride his horse and enjoy the open air. Allan was like his old saddle… the fine leather rough and tough, well used and loved. That rough exterior had nothing on his soft heart. He kept that old saddle displayed proudly for that cowboy to remember days gone by.
He eventually lived on those same 51 acres, with his wife Jane, and loved every moment. He often times walked the perimeters of his land, enjoying his hard work and checking the fences. If you went to visit you would find him driving his old tractor or tinkering in his shop. He loved watching elk in the wintertime come from the mountains to bed down in the yard out the front window.
Allan’s first job as a young boy was delivering newspapers in downtown Yakima. He then owned, with his brother, Union Point Service Station on the popular 1st and 3rd street intersection in downtown Yakima. Eventually selling the business he went into becoming a specialized well driller. He drilled wells all over the Yakima Valley until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Jane Clayton McCorkindale of 25 years; son, John McCorkindale, Yakima, and 2 grandsons, Dylan and David; daughter, Darcy Livingston, Cle Elum, Washington, and grandchildren, Matthew and Sarah; daughter, Amie Ramos and husband Michael, Boise, Idaho, and grandchildren Andrew, Nicholas and Mikayla; son, Troy Livingston and wife Tara, Chewelah, Washington, and grandchildren TJ and Lexi; and many other nephews, nieces and family members.
