Allan Ackerman

Allan Louie Ackerman passed away peacefully in his home on December 30th, 2021. He was born on March 25th, 1935 to Louie and Eva Ackerman in North Dakota. His family move to Yakima, WA when he was 2 years old. He went to Wide Hollow grade school and then to Marquette High School. He married the love of his life Patricia Melton on November 7th, 1953.
He was an apprentice plumber in the Yakima Local, and then worked for Prichard Plumbing. In 1963 he opened his plumbing business, Ackerman Plumbing. When his son Donald joined the business he changed the business name to Ackerman and Sons Plumbing. Allan retired at the age of 45. In his retirement he and his wife did daycare for his many grandchildren. He enjoyed jeep riding, boating, hiking, and camping.
He is survived by Julia and Larry Jain, Donald Ackerman, and Susan Ackerman, and his sisters Carol Denkinger, Donna Ackerman, and preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ackerman, children David Ackerman, Sandra Jergens, and Debra Pharmer, his parents Louie and Eva Ackerman, and 2 sisters, Marie and Arlene.
Graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, 1405 S. 24th Ave., Yakima at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18th, 2022.
