Alisa (Lisa) I. Samuels

Lisa suddenly passed away January 25, 2020 at the age of 69. She was born August 6, 1950. She was the adopted daughter of Hazel and Robert Fryar.
Lisa graduated from Davis High School in 1968. She married Perry Lockwood soon after graduation. They had two wonderful children, Tammy and Robert.
Lisa worked in the fast food business for a short time. She then worked in the insurance business for many years until the passing of Perry in 1996.
Lisa married Bruce C. Samuels in 2004. They had 15 1/2 wonderful years together. Lisa was a care giver for the elderly the past 19 years. She was a very caring and loving person to all she met. She will be greatly missed by everyone.
Lisa is survived by her daughter Tammy (Glen) Newland, son Robert Lockwood, grandchildren Tyler Lockwood, Tyler Newland, Eric Newland, Katie Conner and Cayli Conner, and also various great-grandchildren. Lisa is also survived by sister LaVonne Duffee, brothers Don Hehman, Lyle Hehman, and Doug Hehman.
A celebration of life will be held at Terrace Heights Baptist Church, 619 S. 41st, Yakima, WA 98901, at 11 AM, March 21, 2020. There will be a potluck at the church following.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In