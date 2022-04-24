Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Alice Virginia Walter passed away in her home in Yakima, WA on March 22, 2022 at the age of 80. Alice enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family. Her favorite destination was always the beach, specifically Lincoln City, Oregon.
She is survived by her three sons; Howard L. Walter of Yakima, WA, Joseph L. Walter of Tacoma, WA, Kevin L. Walter of Yakima, WA, and daughter Jennifer L. Holman of Yelm, WA and her daughters in law, Drewcilla Walter of Yakima, WA and Tami Walter of Tacoma, WA.
Her Memorial service will be held on Monday March 25, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Keith & Keith Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in