Alice Stephens

Alice Emma Stephens, age 75, went victoriously into the presence of her Lord and Savior on May 31, 2022. Alice was born on January 15, 1947, in Yakima, WA to Adolph and Emma Dormaier. She was the beloved youngest child and only girl following two older brothers. Her childhood instilled within her the importance of family and an unwavering faith in Jesus. Alice attended McKinley Elementary, Franklin Middle School, and graduated from West Valley High school with the class of 1965. Following graduation, she attended business college in Yakima and florist school in Portland, OR before returning to Yakima to share her talents at Kameo Floral Shop. She also kept things humming as the church secretary for Yakima (Evangelical) Valley Community Church. Along the way, she was introduced to Dennis Stephens, a good friend of her brother, Ron. They began their 54-year adventure together, marrying on January 27, 1968. The next chapter of her life flew by, full of serving in the church, Wide Hollow PTA and children's athletics, family jeeping trips into the hills, and helping Dennis run the family business. Alice's greatest delight was to raise and care for her family, teaching her children to be devoted individuals who love their own families well, and walk humbly in the ways of the Lord. She was a member of Yakima Evangelical Church of North America. Just like her mother before her, Alice shared her faith freely and lived out what she shared, modeling the gifts of love and time for her family. They could always expect her earnest prayers, an open door, and dessert. She was quick to read book upon book to her grandchildren and offer snuggles, with a tissue always handy to wipe away any tears and a Bible verse at the ready. Forever hardworking, Alice was quick to volunteer her help, and created beauty for many occasions. She found solace in hymns and flowers, even in her later days as Dennis played piano for her by the hour. Alice has left behind, for a time, her treasured husband, Dennis Stephens, her children, Joanne Turley (Jeff) of Issaquah, Paul Stephens (Holli), Chester Stephens (Amy), Daniel Stephens (Jill) of Yakima, 13 grandchildren, Samuel Stephens, Mark Stephens, Cyrus Turley, Grace Turley, Elizabeth Stephens, Emma Stephens, Mckenna Turley, Isabelle Stephens, Kylie Stephens, Austin Stephens, Noah Stephens, Luke Stephens, and Allison Stephens, brothers Duane Dormaier of Yakima, Ron Dormaier (Sophia) of Benton City, brother-in-law, Ernie Stephens (Debbie) of Cashmere, sisters-in-law Bonnie Tate (Steve) and Connie Kresser of Yakima. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Emma Dormaier, and her sister-in-law, Alvina Dormaier. A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 9:30 am at West Hills Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 am at West Side Church (6901 Summitview Ave., Yakima, WA 98908). Memorial contributions made to Yakima Valley Community Church may be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (P.O. Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936), who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
