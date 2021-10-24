Alice Marley passed away peacefully in Chandler, AZ on Sept. 29, 2021 at the age of 97. Alice — affectionately nicknamed Tudie by her big brothers — was born in Seattle, WA on January 7, 1924, to Peder Sorensen and Maren Stotvig, originally from Larvik, Norway. She graduated from West Seattle High School and attended the University of Washington, then earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Library Science from Michigan State University. She was proud to be the first woman in her family to graduate from college and was active in the American Association of University Women for many years.
As a student at the University of Washington, Alice met Dick Mauer. After a romantic courtship, they married in 1944 before he shipped off to Europe during WW2. Alice was proud that Dick’s Army unit fought in the Battle of the Bulge and liberated Dachau concentration camp. When Dick returned, the couple moved to his home state of Michigan where they both finished college at Michigan State. They then moved to Arlington, WA to begin dairy farming. They had two children, Rick and Janet. Tragically, Dick was killed in an auto accident when the children were very young.
Alice reconnected with longtime friend, Richard Marley, whom she had known growing up in West Seattle. They were married in August 1952 and settled with Rick and Janet, and later Lyn in Yakima, WA. They were actively involved in apple farming with Marley Orchards, Richard’s family business. Alice and Richard enjoyed playing duplicate bridge and were very skilled and competitive. They were even featured in the Yakima Herald for winning a tournament! Alice was very committed to Westminster Presbyterian Church and Yakima Antiquarians.
Alice took great pleasure in her relationships with family and friends. Her kindness, positive attitude, and brilliant smile were a delight to all who knew her. She was a true matriarch, keeping in touch with family near and far. Her trips to Norway to visit family and see her parents’ hometown of Larvik with Janet and Lyn meant very much to her. Alice truly delighted in her 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Alice was preceded in death by her brothers Rolf and Arne, her sister Dorothy, her husband Richard, her son Rick, and son-in-law Greg. She is survived by her daughters Janet and Lyn; Janet’s son Kyle, his wife Melanie, their children Kate and Jake; Janet’s son Shay, his wife Stephanie, their children Easton and Everett; Lyn’s husband Kelly and their daughters Clara and Ella; and daughter-in-law Louise and her son Zack; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Alice will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends who loved her. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice in her name.
