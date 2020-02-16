Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Our beautiful mother, Alice Irene Briggs, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her children on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Yakima, Washington. She would have been 92 years old next month.
Alice Irene Gress was born on March 13, 1928 in Timberlake, South Dakota. Although she came into the world prematurely she grew into a strong faith-filled woman with a huge heart built to love everyone around her.
Mom was a Jill of all trades! She canned all the seasonal fruit plentiful in the Yakima valley, acted as hairdresser and barber for her family, and was an excellent seamstress and cook. Mom especially loved her family game time, where her competitive spirit was always evident. She loved camping, yard sales and dancing with our Dad. She was loyal, loving, and was the shining light of her beloved husband, children and numerous grandchildren. Her contagious smile was proof of this. She lovingly did everything with 100% effort. She had her own upholstery business for over 30 years.
Mom belonged to Holy Family Catholic Church where she and her late husband George served as eucharistic ministers. Their love for Christ shined through in every aspect of their lives. She also was active in YLI at Holy Family. Mom’s deep faith was witnessed by all who knew her. She loved her nightly rosary with her sweetheart George and blessed all who she encountered. Despite her health challenges over the years she was a constant inspiration to everyone around her! From day one Mom was a fighter, and she never gave up easily. She taught us all the true meaning of love, faith, and perseverance, and demonstrated these wonderful qualities each day of the almost ninety-two years that she spent with us. With Mom’s tight hugs and endless smile in our memory, we will all continue to live with her strength in our spirits.
God bless all who touched her life. Thanks especially to Dr. Russell Maier, and the current and past staff at Willow Springs, who enjoyed Mom’s big smile, and provided excellent care for her. Thanks also to Brookside Funeral Home for taking care of her arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: UNDER ANGEL’S WING, in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). A longer version of her life story is also available on their website.
Mom is survived by her eight children, Donna Lindsey of Selah, Michael Briggs, (Kathy) of Moxee, Jerry Briggs, Kathryn Briggs, and Barbara Loudon (Kelly), all of Yakima, Steven Briggs (Sharlyn) of Tieton, Timothy Briggs, (Frances) of Yakima, and Richard Briggs (Tara) of Sedro-Woolley, Washington, 33 grandchildren, 61 great, and four great-great, sisters in law Edith Barnes of Albany and Susie Andrews of Wilsonville, OR, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, George, her parents, Bertha and Leo Gress, all of her siblings, Rita Todd, Ken Gress, Don Gress, Erma Scutti, Joseph Gress, Mary Buchanan, and Maurice (Bud) Gress, son in law, Robert Lindsey, grandson, Ricky Redfield, and twin great-grandsons, Dillon and Cody Reyes.
A Vigil is planned for Friday, February 21, 2020 at 6:00 pm followed by Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 am, both at Holy Family Catholic Church (5315 Tieton Dr., Yakima, WA 98908). Private Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Yakima, WA at a later date. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
