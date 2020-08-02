Alice Faye Philbrick

Alice Philbrick, age 82 passed away July 27, 2020. Born May 17, 1938 in Longview, TX to Geneva Campbell and Addie Brooks. Alice and her younger brothers, David and Michael, grew up in Texas, California and Oregon, where she graduated from Gresham HS. In the late ‘50’s the family moved to the Yakima Valley, but not long after that she moved to Seattle and worked as a bank teller. Her apartment on Queen Anne Hill is where she met her husband, Ralph Philbrick, and they were married on September 23, 1960. While waiting for their home in N. Seattle to be built, they lived in the apartment and watched the Space Needle go up. In the home they made they had 2 daughters, Sherry and Geneva, and as the girls grew up they enjoyed camping, fishing and hiking, even hiking the Grand Canyon. In addition to Blue Bird/Camp Fire Girls leader and league bowler, she worked in market research and was a census interviewer. When Ralph retired they moved back to the Valley and were grape farmers and in the winter snowbirds in California/Arizona until Ralph’s passing in 1992. After that she stayed closer to home except for an extended trip to Puerto Rico. She enjoyed her yard, game shows, the casino and couldn’t pass a good yard sale. Survived by 1 brother, 2 daughters, 2 granddaughters, 3 great-granddaughters and 1 great-grandson (the boy).
