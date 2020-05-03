Rainier Memorial Center
Alice Faye Crow, 79, of Yakima, Washington, went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2020.
She was born September 5, 1940, in Harrison, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Kathleen and Troy Crow, prominent apple orchardist in the Yakima Valley in Yakima, Washington.
She was the oldest of 3 siblings and is survived by sisters Rosetta Sexton (Frank), of Everett Washington; and Beverly Little of Longview, Washington.
On February 14, 1959, she married John H. Guinn Jr. who preceded her in death.
She graduated from Highland High School in 1958 and was in the honor society. After high school she attended Yakima Business College where she graduated the following year.
Alice was a stay at home mom raising 5 children. Later in life she got a job working for the State of Oregon, Senior Services division in Salem, Oregon where she stayed until retirement.
She liked going to the Oregon Coast, attending family reunions, and playing on penny slots at the casino.
Alice is survived by her 5 children: her son Michael J. Guinn Sr. of Salem, Oregon and his children Carolene Guinn and Michael J. Guinn Jr.; her son James H. Guinn (Lynn) of Dyersburg, Tennessee and his children Bethany Coots and Victoria Guinn; her daughter Melodee Leclair (Ron) of Marysville, Washington and her children Daniel Adkins, Jennifer Bantock, and Ashley Neal; her daughter Cheri Chittock (Stephen) of Crescent City, California and her sons Brent Chittock, Tobias Chittock, and Brian Hitt; her daughter Kimberly Anderson (William) of Bainbridge Island, Washington and her children Steven Hoover and Samantha Anderson.
Alice has 12 grandchildren (named above), 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
There will be no funeral services due to the current coronavirus pandemic and quarantine. A private graveside service will be held at West Hills Memorial Park in Yakima, Washington.
