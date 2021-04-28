Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Alice Fay Fields was born in Wharncliffe, WV to Joe Lee and Leola Marie Hatfield. Alice lived a happy life surrounded by her four children, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She traveled the country helping her mother to preach the Gospel. She worked as a cashier, a nursery and greenhouse worker, a furniture store assistant, and picked fruit while traveling.
She loved to cook and to celebrate the holidays with her family, nothing brought her more joy than sharing a laugh with those that she loved. She dedicated her life to the Lord and prayed every day. In her lifetime she had seen many miracles not only in others but in her own body also, she knew that her life was truly in the hands of God and trusted in him up until the day that he called her home. We will forever carry her love in our hearts.
Alice was preceded in death by Joe and Leola Hatfield, brother Calvin Hatfield, and her two sons John Lee and Timothy Scott Fields. She is survived by brother Harold Duane Hatfield and her two daughters Sherry Lynn Fields and Rachel Marie Bailey.
Viewing is at Shaw and Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Full Gospel Church (1602 Englewood Avenue) at 11:00 am followed by a Graveside Service at West Hills Memorial Park. A Potluck Reception will be held at the church after the Graveside Service. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
