Alice E. Serna peacefully passed away on December 26, 2021 with family by her side. Alice was born to Ygnacio and Luciana Enriquez on May 10, 1937 in Worland, Wyoming. Her family moved to Moxee, WA in 1945, where she grew up and attended Moxee Elementary, graduated from Moxee High School, and attended YVC. She worked at Moxee Elementary for several years, and then worked as an Interpreter and Paralegal for various law firms in the Yakima area for 26 years. She retired in 2000.
Alice married David Serna on August 18, 1957. Together, they enjoyed traveling to Mexico, camping, and spending time with family and friends.
She also enjoyed visiting casinos, traveling whenever and wherever she could, and “being Nana.” Alice is preceded in death by her husband David, and siblings Carmen Valadez, Jess, Dan, Mike, and Levi Enriquez. Alice is survived by her son Tim (Pam) from Olympia, and daughters Lisa (David) from Auburn, and DeeDee (Brad) from Yelm. She had 8 AMAZING grandchildren: Brittany, Kiel, Megan, Michael, Cole, Cierra, Mason, and Hunter. She also enjoyed her 2 great-grandchildren Baylor and Beckett. She is also survived by her siblings Lydia, Priscilla, and Rick.
There will be an open viewing of Alice on Thursday, January 6th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Rainier Memorial Center in Terrace Heights. In addition, there will be a funeral service on Friday, January 7th at 9:00 am at Rainier Memorial Center, followed by burial at 10:00 am at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. The family will be hosting a small gathering back at Rainier Memorial Center from 10:30 to 12:30. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Yakima’s People for People, or go to Legends Casino to double your money.
